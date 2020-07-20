Man rescued from Boulder Creek

A 57-year-old man was transported to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital after he fell into Boulder Creek on Sunday, according to the Boulder Police Department.

The man fell into the creek shortly after 5 p.m. and was pulled out by a passerby, said Sgt. Robin Holdstock. The incident happened just south of a hotel at the intersection of 28th St. and Arapahoe Avenue, which abuts the creek.

The man, who is believed to be homeless, was not breathing when he was pulled from the creek, Holdstock said. The person who pulled him out was an off-duty nurse who performed CPR and resuscitated him. Boulder Fire Rescue, Boulder Police Department and American Medical Response responded to the call.

The man was then transported to the hospital for treatment, according to Holdstock.