Boulder County records 16 coronavirus cases Monday, no new deaths

Boulder County reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no new deaths.

Monday’s numbers follow the 15 cases reported between Saturday and Sunday, and Friday’s 5-day average of 20 new daily cases. The five-day average of new daily cases on Monday was 12.2.

There are now 1,669 cases in the county and the death toll remains at 74. There are 180 coronavirus hospitalizations, which is one more than Sunday. As of Monday, 639 individuals have recovered and there are 129 disease investigations in progress.

Though the 20- to 29-year-old age group has significantly more cases than any other age range with 536, only two of the county’s 16 cases were reported within the age group Monday. The 50- to 59-year-old group comprised eight of the 16 new cases, and the group now has had 196 positive or probable cases. The 10- to 19-year-old age group saw three cases Monday, and now make up 130 of the cases.

Statewide, there have been 40,566 probable or positive cases. Of those, 6,057 have been hospitalized. There have been 1,758 Coloradans who have died among cases and of those, 1,615 are directly related to the virus. There have been 448,204 people tested out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population.

Cases by age range on Monday

  • 0- to 9-year-olds: 34
  • 10- to 19-year-olds: 130
  • 20- to 29-year-olds: 536
  • 30- to 39-year-olds: 196
  • 40- to 49-year-olds: 213
  • 50- to 59-year-olds: 196
  • 60- to 69-year-olds: 140
  • 70- to 79-year-olds: 114
  • 80-years-old and up: 104

Brooklyn Dance

