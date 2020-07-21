Boulder High graduates celebrate in person, finally

After months of upheaval and uncertainty, Boulder High School’s Class of 2020 finally got a taste of normalcy at two in-person commencement ceremonies on Monday.

There were other obvious signs of coronavirus precautions as well — graduates could only bring in two guests, seats were spaced far apart and everyone wore masks. There was no processional, no cap toss and people were discouraged from congregating after the ceremony.

But after so many canceled or postponed milestones, graduate Yareli Alcala said just having an in-person commencement was more than enough.

“It was really special, because I didn’t care how graduation went or how the ceremony went, just as long as I was able to walk the stage,” Alcala said. “I’ve been to so many graduations with cousins, uncles and aunts, and I wanted to walk.”

Alcala said she realized that her and her classmates’ senior year wasn’t going to be anything approaching normal when school went online-only as the coronavirus pandemic surged in March.

Alcala played her first and last soccer game of the season that week, and she remembers it suddenly felt like the last day of school far too soon. Even this summer, finishing high school didn’t feel real without graduation.

“I was so ready for that traditional ceremony with family and friends,” she said. “We had the parade, and that was good, but I felt like I needed to walk the stage and get my diploma. That felt like graduation to me.”

Kenny Katnik also watched her ideas of what senior year would look like dissolve when school abruptly went online in March. Graduating with her classmates soothed some of that disappointment.

“I’m kind of surprised we made it happen, but I’m really grateful for it because I know it’s really big step into the next part of our lives, so it’s really fun to be able to do that in person and not over Zoom,” she said.

Katnik celebrated by tubing down Boulder Creek in her cap, gown and swimsuit, combining her family’s tradition of tubing every summer with a nontraditional graduation day.

“It’s always really fun, I hadn’t gone at all this year so I thought today would be the perfect day to do it,” she said.

Both Katnik and Alcala said the pandemic made them question their next steps this fall, but both are still pursuing their original plans.

Alcala is attending Metropolitan State University to pursue a degree in athletic training, to turn her love of soccer into a career, and Katnik is attending the University of Utah to study business and join the cycling and skiing teams.

In both ceremonies, Principal James Hill encouraged graduates to continue growing, learning and overcoming obstacles.

“You can make a difference in this world,” he said. “This world needs you. Continue to find your inner strength, your inner voice that tells you, ‘I can make a difference.’”