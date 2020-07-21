Boulder High graduates celebrate in person, finally

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

  • Boulder High School graduates and their families sit in groups of three separated by at least six feet during commencement ceremonies on Monday at Recht Field in Boulder. Each student was allowed two tickets to the ceremony and was grouped with their guests. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • The decorated cap of Boulder High School Graduate Enrique Salcido is seen during commencement ceremonies at Recht Field in Boulder on July 20, 2020. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder High School Graduate Mary Boyd, center, stands six feet away from Principal Dr. James Hill, left, while having their photo taken as Superintendent Rob Anderson looks on, right, during commencement ceremonies at Recht Field in Boulder on July 20, 2020. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Signs posted around Recht Field instruct guests on social distancing, masks and hand washing are seen in Boulder on July 20, 2020. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder High School gGraduate and class speaker Leonardo Candela listens as his prerecorded speech is played during commencement ceremonies on Monday at Recht Field in Boulder. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Markers telling graduates where to stand to maintain social distancing are seen on the turf at Recht Field during commencement ceremonies in Boulder on July 20, 2020. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder High School Commencement Address Speaker Nell Rojas, a 2006 BHS graduate and Bolder Boulder winner, speaks during commencement ceremonies at Recht Field in Boulder on July 20, 2020. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder High School Graduate Tatum Glass, left, walks back to her seat carrying her diploma during commencement ceremonies on Monday at Recht Field in Boulder. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Boulder High School Graduate Madison Hawk, right, stands six feet away from Principal Dr. James Hill, left, while having their photo taken during commencement ceremonies at Recht Field in Boulder on July 20, 2020. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

  • Empty stands are seen as Boulder High School graduates and their families sit in groups of three separated by at least six feet during commencement ceremonies at Recht Field in Boulder on July 20, 2020. Each student was allowed two tickets to the ceremony and was grouped with their guests. Boulder Valley School District has split high schools with larger graduating classes into groups due to the cap on participants because of social distancing requirements. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)

After months of upheaval and uncertainty, Boulder High School’s Class of 2020 finally got a taste of normalcy at two in-person commencement ceremonies on Monday.

There were other obvious signs of coronavirus precautions as well — graduates could only bring in two guests, seats were spaced far apart and everyone wore masks. There was no processional, no cap toss and people were discouraged from congregating after the ceremony.

But after so many canceled or postponed milestones, graduate Yareli Alcala said just having an in-person commencement was more than enough.

“It was really special, because I didn’t care how graduation went or how the ceremony went, just as long as I was able to walk the stage,” Alcala said. “I’ve been to so many graduations with cousins, uncles and aunts, and I wanted to walk.”

Alcala said she realized that her and her classmates’ senior year wasn’t going to be anything approaching normal when school went online-only as the coronavirus pandemic surged in March.

Alcala played her first and last soccer game of the season that week, and she remembers it suddenly felt like the last day of school far too soon. Even this summer, finishing high school didn’t feel real without graduation.

“I was so ready for that traditional ceremony with family and friends,” she said. “We had the parade, and that was good, but I felt like I needed to walk the stage and get my diploma. That felt like graduation to me.”

Kenny Katnik also watched her ideas of what senior year would look like dissolve when school abruptly went online in March. Graduating with her classmates soothed some of that disappointment.

“I’m kind of surprised we made it happen, but I’m really grateful for it because I know it’s really big step into the next part of our lives, so it’s really fun to be able to do that in person and not over Zoom,” she said.

Katnik celebrated by tubing down Boulder Creek in her cap, gown and swimsuit, combining her family’s tradition of tubing every summer with a nontraditional graduation day.

“It’s always really fun, I hadn’t gone at all this year so I thought today would be the perfect day to do it,” she said.

Both Katnik and Alcala said the pandemic made them question their next steps this fall, but both are still pursuing their original plans.

Alcala is attending Metropolitan State University to pursue a degree in athletic training, to turn her love of soccer into a career, and Katnik is attending the University of Utah to study business and join the cycling and skiing teams.

In both ceremonies, Principal James Hill encouraged graduates to continue growing, learning and overcoming obstacles.

“You can make a difference in this world,” he said. “This world needs you. Continue to find your inner strength, your inner voice that tells you, ‘I can make a difference.’”

Katie Langford

