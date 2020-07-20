Boulder police investigating Friday night shooting

Boulder police are investigating a shooting Friday in the University Hill area, but said at this point they believe there is not threat to the public.

Officers were called to the 900 block of 14th Street at 11:30 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting, according to a release. Two people were transported to the hospital and are now stable.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police spokeswoman Shannon Aulabaugh said Monday that all of the people involved in the case have been cooperative, and there have been no charges filed at this time. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police Det. Sharron Ramos at 303-441-3323.