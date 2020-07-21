City Council to review Longmont Public Media’s first six months of work under city broadcasting contract

Longmont City Council on Tuesday is to review Longmont Public Media’s first six months of providing public, educational and governmental television services under its contract with the city.

City staff and Longmont Public Media representatives said in a memo for Tuesday’s Council meeting that “LPM would like to provide Council with an update on their activities since the beginning of the year.”

Last September, City Council voted to contract with the Longmont Observer, a nonprofit online news outlet, to replace and succeed the Longmont Cable Trust, an organization that had been producing cable television broadcasts for the city for 37 years — and more recently had provided programs available online to residents who are not cable TV customers.

Under that initial one-year contract, the Longmont Observer is to be paid an estimated $155,000 this year, an amount equivalent to 25% of revenues from franchise fees the city expected to receive from Comcast in 2020, although the city’s actual payments will depend on what Comcast is getting from its charges to, and numbers of, Longmont cable customers.

Longmont Public Media is the separate corporate identity the city required the Longmont Observer to form to keep its role “as a news agency in the community … separate from the services to be provided under this contract.”

While Longmont Public Media has been working under its city contract since Jan. 1, its onetime parent company, the Longmont Observer, was acquired this spring by McClatchy Newspapers Inc., a national news company based in California with 31 newspapers around the country. McClatchy’s Longmont news site is the Longmont Leader.

“We’re excited to pass the torch to the Longmont Leader and look forward to collaborating with it to ensure that local news thrives in our community,” Scott Converse, a founder of the Longmont Observer and Longmont Public Media, said in McClatchy’s April announcement of its acquisition of the Observer and its plans for the Leader.

In a slide show prepared for Tuesday night’s study session, Longmont Public Media said it has been “developing a local Longmont focused news show” that may be weekly or possibly daily, with the Longmont Leader.

Longmont Public Media also has decided to form an advisory board and is asking that Council designate one of its members to serve as a liaison to that board, according to the slide show and a city staff and Longmont Public Media memo for Tuesday’s Council meeting.

Also on the study session agenda is a discussion, suggested recently by Councilman Tim Waters, about whether to ask voters in November to amend Longmont’s home rule charter to allow the city to lease property it owns to others for up to 30 years at a time — raising the current charter’s 20-year limit on such leases.

Longmont voters rejected a similar proposal in last year’s election, but Waters and other supporters of the idea have said it could pave the way for private-public partnerships for potential projects such as as the development and operation of a new community performing arts and conference center.

Council also is to consider staff proposals for revising the municipal code to simplify procedures for collecting and paying Longmont’s sales and use taxes.

And, Council is to get City Manager Harold Dominguez’s weekly report on Longmont’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to Tuesday night’s 7 p.m. study session, Council is to meet in a closed-to-the-public 6 p.m. executive session “to discuss potential economic incentives to attract a newbusiness to locate in Longmont,” according to the agendas for Tuesday’s meetings.

The executive-session agenda does not identify or describe the kind of business being discussed but says the meeting is to “determine negotiation positions and strategies,receive legal advice, and consider confidential documents re same.”

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council study session

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff menbers will be participating from remote locations. People can watch the meeting by clicking ‘PLAY’ on the video link within the interactive agenda window.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/y2g2nqhq