Construction to cause delays in Boulder Canyon

Boulder Canyon Drive will have single-lane closures due to construction until Saturday.

These closures began Sunday. During work hours, up to four areas will be impacted between mile markers 27 and 41. Unless affected by weather, work hours take place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Motorists will be guided around these single-lane closures with traffic control flaggers andshould expect up to 40-minute delays through Boulder Canyon during work hours. Speed limits in construction zones are reduced to 25 mph.

Motorists may also take alternate routes of Colo. 72 or Lefthand Canyon Drive during construction.

Construction is a part of a $31 million project to repair 15 miles of Colo. 119 following the 2013 floods. More information about the Boulder Canyon improvements can be found on the Colorado Department of Transportation website.

