GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Denver developer planning Superior townhome…

News
Business

Denver developer planning Superior townhome community

Koelbel plans a 94-townhome development just south of Autrey Reservoir in Superior. (Superior planning documents / Courtesy photo)
By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

SUPERIOR — Denver-based residential real estate developer Koelbel Homes LLC is moving forward with plans to build a 94-unit townhome development on roughly 7 acres adjacent to the Autrey Reservoir in Superior.

These plans come on the heels of a 2018 proposal by another Mile High City developer, Resolute Real Estate Inc., to build the same number of condos on the site. Those plans were approved by the Superior Board of Trustees but ultimately scrapped. Resolute remains part of the project as a minority partner with Koelbel.

When Koelbel got involved with the project, the firm wanted to “create more of a traditional residential layout with plots and blocks” rather than condo buildings, Koelbel director of development Scott Chomiak told Superior leaders last week during a board of trustees hearing on the project.

“It’s very cut and dried — the plans don’t change” in terms of number of units or density as compared to the already approved Resolute condo plans, he said.

The board approved a final plat for the property, allowing Koelbel to take the next steps toward groundbreaking.

“I’m encouraged that we’ve got an applicant who is actually going to come and finish the plans that we previously approved,” Superior mayor pro tem Mark Lacis said.

Koelbel senior vice president Peter Benson told town officials that the developer plans to begin grading work in August and start going vertical with building construction in November. Full buildout could happen in about three or four years.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. How’s Your Home Office?

    How’s your home office? The right office furniture can make a huge difference. Unfinished Furniture Colorado has everything from simple...
  2. Refinishing, Not Remodeling

    Updating your kitchen or bathroom is one of the best things you can do for your home. But it can...
  3. Viegut Funeral Home Is The Choice

    Viegut Funeral Home is the choice of many families in northern Colorado. They bring together decades of experience caring for...
  4. Air Conditioning Repair And Installation

    Is your AC doing its job this summer? For expert air conditioning repair, maintenance and installation in northern Colorado, you...
  5. Great Apartments Close To Everything

    You’ve heard about The Shores at McIntosh Lake. These exceptional apartments are close to everything—like a gated sanctuary just north...