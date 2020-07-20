High of 91 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s today with a chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 60, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 61, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 64, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 63, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 62, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.