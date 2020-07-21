GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont police seeking menacing suspect east…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont police seeking menacing suspect east of Main Street between Fourth, Fifth avenues

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont police are looking for a male menacing suspect in a residential area just east of downtown Longmont.

A reverse 911 alert was sent out to residents in the area bounded by Fourth and Fifth avenues and Martin and Atwood streets, according to Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur, advising them to shelter in place. The alert was lifted shortly after 10 p.m., but Satur confirmed no arrests had been made.

The man was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and camo pants. No further details were released.

This is a developing story.

Brooklyn Dance

