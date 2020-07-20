Longmont will not have Main Street Cruise Night this year

Citing concerns about being able to observe health and safety guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, the Longmont Downtown Development Authority has announced that there will be no Main Street Cruise Night this year.

This coming Saturday had tentatively been scheduled to be this year’s annual Cruise Night event, but the Downtown Development Authority said in a news release that that “was never officially confirmed due to uncertainty around the changing landscape” of COVID-19 orders and guidelines against large gatherings of spectators and for health departments’ requirements for social distancing and face coverings.

While the city normally prohibits repeated “cruising” up and down the length of Longmont’s Main Street, it did allow the ColoRODans car club to put on the special once-a-year activity, until after the 2016 Cruise Night.

After the 2016 event, the club’s representatives said they were discontinuing the event due to bad behavior like “rolling coal,” which means the car’s owner modified a diesel engine to spew heavy black smoke, and revving engines.

However, due to efforts of the Downtown Development Authority, the one-night-per-summer event resumed in 2018 and 2019, with city authorization, typically drawing hundreds of people to watch the classic cars and hot rods drive by.

“Cruising has been an important part of Longmont’s heritage, and over the past two years of lifting the cruising ban for a night, the Cruise Nights have been safe and respectful overall,” the Downtown Development Authority said in its news release announcing it would not pursue lifting the ban in order to hold a Cruise Night this year.

“However, with the current economic and public health concerns, the safety of our community and our economy are the top priority. It is hopeful that this community tradition can return next year.”