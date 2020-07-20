GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Man takes plea deal in Longmont officer assault case

Isaac Rivera-Estrada and Angelica Yanez (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A man accused of being involved in a domestic dispute and then assaulting the responding police officers has taken a plea deal in his case and was sentenced to jail and probation.

Isaac Rivera-Estrada pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer and was sentenced to two years of probation and 30 days in jail, according to court records.

The remaining nine counts in the case were dismissed as part of the disposition.

According to the arrest reports, a witness called Longmont police on April 19 after she heard a woman screaming “Don’t hit me.”

When police arrived they saw Rivera-Estrada and Angelica Yanez on Francis Street near Ervine Avenue, with both running off.

An officer caught up to Yanez and saw she had blood smeared on her face and hands. She told police she “fell down” and refused to talk further with police.

The officer then found Rivera-Estrada hiding behind a dumpster nearby, and the officer asked to see his hands. When Rivera-Estrada refused, the officer pulled a stun gun on him and then noticed the man had blood on his shirt.

Another officer responded and tried to talk to Yanez while the first officer dealt with Rivera-Estrada, and at that time both became combative, according to the affidavit.

Rivera-Estrada bit one of the officers on the arm while Yanez kicked an officer and scratched another before police were able to get both in custody. According to the report, Yanez was also coughing and spitting on officers while claiming she had COVID-19, though she later said she did not.

Yanez’s case is still pending, and she has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 3, according to online court records.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
