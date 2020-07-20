GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Superior Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Lacis announces candidacy for Board of Trustees

Superior Mayor Pro-Tem Mark Lacis has announced his candidacy for the Superior Board of Trustees.

Three Superior Board of Trustees member’s seats are up in November, including Lacis, Sandie Hammerly and Kevin Ryan.

Lacis was first elected to the board in 2016, and prior to serving on the trustees, he served on the Superior Planning Commission.

“I believe we accomplished a lot of good things for the town over the past four years that I’ve been an elected official, and I look forward to continuing to do that,” Lacis said.

Lacis is an attorney who focuses on land-use cases, which he says is a benefit to serving on the board.

“I have both the experience that I’ve gained on the board, interpreting our code and dealing with the land use applications that are coming before the board,” Lacis said. “But, I’ve also had the experience of challenging those decisions when I’m representing the public and representing people who are fighting against development applications that may not necessarily be the right fit for the community.”

Lacis said if re-elected, he would like to see the completion of the Downtown Superior project, including Main Street.

“Second, I want to see through the completion of the Superior Community Center at 1500 Coalton Road,” Lacis said. “I think that’s going to be a great gem and something that Superior desperately needed and people have been asking for.”

The third thing he would like to continue to work on is environmental and public health issues. He said although the town has adopted oil and gas regulations, there are still threats.

“Personally, I deeply believe in public service and believe each and every one of us should do something to serve the community and make it a better place, and this is how I’m choosing to do that,” Lacis said.

For more information about Lacis, visit marklacis.com/.

Kristina Pritchett

