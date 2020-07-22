At the Market: Sweet corn makes its debut

By Boulder County Farmers Markets

Choose Your Journey

With all that’s been going on these days, it’s hard to feel like you have a choice of things — going out to your favorite restaurant, taking a summer vacation across state lines or even whether your kid stays home from school.

Boulder County Farmers Markets is one place where you have options. Choose to join us down at the market, or shop on our online store for a curbside pickup. We even have a list of farm stands you can visit if your mood is craving bucolic views this week. Check out bcfm.org to find the right fit for you. We all have to eat, and what better way to keep the community strong than by supporting the farms and businesses from within?

Fresh at market

Arugula, basil, beans, beef, beets, bison, broccoli, carrots, cheese, collard greens, cucumbers, eggs, eggplant, flowers, honey, kale, kohlrabi, lamb, lettuce, pea shoots, peppers, peaches, pork, melons, microgreens, mizuna, mushrooms, onions, radicchio, radishes, scallions, spinach, spicy greens, summer squash, sweet corn, Swiss chard, tatsoi, turnips and tomatoes.

Lots of this, please

Fresh, sweet corn on the cob.

Farmer says

If peaches are Colorado’s summer fruit, then sweet corn is the vegetable of the season. Eating corn fresh off the cob followed by a dripping popsicle is just quintessential summer. So when Munson Farms is back at market we know dinner is about to get a whole lot more nostalgic and tasty. This week marks the occasion.

Munson Farms has been at the market since the humble beginning. They started with only two acres of land. Today, they have over 120 acres growing corn, tomatoes, peaches, pumpkins and winter squash.

Their peaches and cream corn is arguably their staple crop. The secret to their tasty, sweet corn is the hot days and cool nights and of course a pick the same day

“The combination of hot and cool builds a concentration of sugars that is particularly great-tasting, especially when you can harvest it the same day,” says Mike Munson, owner of Munson Farms. “The range of temperatures makes the corn so tender and so sweet.”

How to prepare

Corn is versatile. Keep it simple with olive oil and salt after a quick blanch or char the ear on the grill. Slice it right off the cob and add raw to salads and side dishes.

Goes with

Tomatoes, onion, peaches, summer squash, cilantro, ricotta, bacon and sausage.

How to store

For optimal flavor, it is best to eat your sweet corn fresh. Refrigerate your corn in its husk for up to three days. To store and freeze, shuck the corn and store full ears in the freezer in a sealed plastic bag.

Corn and Bacon Soup

5 thick slices bacon, cut in small pieces

1 teaspoon vegetable or olive oil

1 large onion

4 ears corn, shucked and removed from cob

3 medium potatoes, cut in bite-size pieces

3 green peppers, deseeded and diced

6 cups water

Salt to taste

1/8 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground coriander

1/8 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 cup cream

Directions: Place the bacon and oil in a large pot and cook over medium heat, stirring until the bacon starts to crisp.

Add onions, corn, potatoes and peppers. Cook for 10 to 15 minutes while stirring occasionally.

Add the water and bring to a simmer.

Add the cumin, coriander and chili powder and season with salt.

Simmer for 20 minutes.

Place 1/4 of the soup in a blender with the cream and blend until smooth.

Add the pureed soup back to the pot with the rest of the soup, and simmer for 5 to 10 more minutes.

Taste for seasoning.

Source: Chef Matt Collier, Seed Library Cafe, seedsboulder.com

Markets information

Boulder Farmers Market

13th Street and Canyon Boulevard

8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21

4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Wednesdays

Lafayette Farmers Market

400 Block of East Simpson Street

3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sep. 24

preorder curbside pickup only: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Longmont Farmers Market

Boulder County Fairgrounds

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 21

preorder curbside pickup also available Sunday: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/

Union Station Farmers Market

Denver’s Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop St.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 24

preorder curbside pickup also available Sunday: bcfm.org/curbside-pickup/