Boulder City Council punts on emergency powers ballot measure, opting to refine

Fearing power grabs by future elected leaders, Boulder City Council on Tuesday declined to refer to the November ballot a measure that, if approved by voters, would expand the body’s powers in an emergency to suspend or alter certain provisions in the municipal charter.

Instead, officials over the coming weeks are going to work to refine the proposal to establish some clearer guardrails for how the ability, if granted in the election, could be used, with plans to discuss it again and possibly vote next month on whether to send it to the ballot.

The charter can normally only be rewritten with the consent of voters. But because of some of its constraints, city leaders have struggled to find solid legal footing to respond appropriately to the coronavirus pandemic, and so they are trying to give future leaders some more leeway. For example, a prohibition on providing free municipal water is one of the 19 charter provisions that city staff’s proposal would give Council the option to suspend or alter during an emergency.

The city could work around that, if it wanted, by agreeing to not shut off water service for residents impacted by the outbreak or another future emergency and letting past due accounts slide. But other, far more controversial issues are set to be addressed by Council members on the Charter Committee. Those include whether the threshold of voter signatures resident-led petitions for municipal ordinances and charter amendments need to hit to have measures appear on the ballot should be on the list of what could be changed or temporarily suspended in an emergency.

Other charter provisions targeted by the proposal concern the option to push back deadlines for setting a city budget, to give advisory boards and commissions the ability to not meet monthly if necessary, and to change when elections must be held. The option to delay an election, and how long it could be postponed during an emergency, was another point of hesitation on which the Council wanted staff and the committee to consider issuing additional guidance, should the power ever be used.

Emergency powers can only be engaged in emergencies declared by the president or the governor, as currently written, with a two-thirds vote of Council.

Councilwoman Mary Young contended the proposal is meant to address situations that could be encountered by future groups of elected leaders, who could hold far different political leanings than today’s.

“There could be a nefarious Council, there could be the desire to usurp power,” Young said. “On that note, I think the electoral process, I would be skeptical of tampering with that.”

Councilwoman Rachel Friend earlier this summer advocated putting more broad discretion into the measure, even wondering if Council should have the ability to change the name of the city during an emergency, hypothetically and humorously pointing out that an alien invasion involving only cities named Boulder could be solved by doing just that.

According to New York Times reporting, some world leaders have made some controversial moves to gain more power through emergency measures during the pandemic. For example, Hungary’s prime minister can now rule by decree and election in Bolivia were postponed.

“Permitting politicians to change the city charter’s fundamental rules governing accountability, transparency and fairness is unlike any emergency plan I’ve seen as a former city attorney,” Scott Martinez, former Denver city attorney and current partner at law and consulting firm Marvera Partners, said in an email to the Camera. “The proposed referendum gives politicians power to alter the rules for their own election, the public’s opportunity to voice dissent, and removes any real check or balance on adopted charter changes. Most cities plan for emergencies within the powers granted in the charter by voting on ordinance changes, via contracts or intergovernmental agreements — all subject to transparency, audit and judicial review.”

Colorado Republicans have shown interest in providing more options to rein in emergency powers of government, including state Sen. Paul Lundeen, of Monument. He proposed a bill during the legislative session, that was killed, to refer a constitutional amendment to Colorado voters this November that, if passed, would have required the governor to get authorization from the General Assembly to extend a statewide declared disaster emergency beyond 30 days.

Boulder’s ballot measure, if approved, would require a two-thirds vote by Council to extend a suspension or alteration of the charter, and language in the proposal seeks to limit any responses involving the laws to only what is reasonably needed to continue city duties.

“Council suspension or alteration shall be to the minimum effect necessary to address the emergency or to conduct the business and affairs of the city during the emergency,” the proposed law states.