Boulder Council approves $22K claim arising…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder Council approves $22K claim arising from city vehicle crash

By | slounsberry@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Boulder City Council on Tuesday approved a $22,537 settlement of a claim against the local government stemming from a crash involving a city vehicle.

The property damage claim was brought by the United Services Automobile Association.

The amount of the agreement is for the actual current value of the vehicle impacted, a memo to Council said. Settlements exceeding $10,000 require Council approval.

The money will come from a city property and casualty fund, which was established for the purpose of paying claims.

“This settlement is within the city’s anticipated loss planning parameters,” the memo stated.

Sam Lounsberry | Reporter

Sam Lounsberry covers Longmont and the Carbon Valley.
