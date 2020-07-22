Boulder Council approves asking voters to expand Arts Commission

Boulder voters will be asked this November whether to expand the city’s volunteer Arts Commission body to seven seated members from its current five.

City Council, which approved sending the measure to the ballot on second reading Tuesday, appoints members to the commission, which is charged with funding arts in the community in a fair and equitable manner.

Increasing the number of commission members is meant to better distribute the workload, and was a request of the commission in its 2020 message to Council, a city staff memo said.

“Over the last few years, the city council has increased arts funding substantially,” the memo stated. “… This work requires a substantial time commitment from arts commission members, who work as unpaid volunteers.”

The proposal requires a ballot measure and voter approval because a municipal charter provision limits the size of boards and commissions to five members. Its approval would only apply to the Boulder Arts Commission.