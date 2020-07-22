Boulder Valley opts for mix of online, in-person learning this fall

Boulder Valley School District students will return to classrooms in a limited capacity in August — as long as coronavirus cases don’t get worse and there are enough teachers able to teach in person.

Superintendent Rob Anderson presented a tentative plan to return to school the week of Aug. 24 to Board of Education members on Tuesday, including a mix of online and in-person learning and mandatory mask-wearing for all students and employees.

The district was set to return to school on Aug. 17, but an additional week will allow time for more preparation and planning, Anderson said.

“There may never have been a more complex problem that school districts have been challenged to solve, not only the number of complexities and the amount of decisions that need to be made, but the lack of time and ever-changing information that we’re having to consider as we think about reintroduction,” Anderson said.

The “phase three” plan falls in the middle of the district’s spectrum of five pandemic learning options, which range from fully remote to fully in person.

Phase three includes students attending school in person two days a week and doing remote learning two days a week. There will not be any student instruction on Monday, though teachers will work on planning and schools will be deep cleaned. Officials switched to using Monday as a cleaning and planning day instead of Wednesday as previously proposed to better align with other area school districts.

Preschool will be available for a half day, once a week, with at-home learning options provided the other four days.

Kindergarten through 12th grade students will be separated into Group A and Group B, with Group A students attending school in person on Tuesday and Wednesday and Group B students attending school in person on Thursday and Friday.

The district is trying to group students by family, said Margaret Crespo, southwest area superintendent.

Boulder Valley is also working on a “custodial care” program for students whose parents cannot stay home with them during remote learning days.

The district is looking at opening 25 sites to be run by staff who can facilitate online learning, though student capacity, cost and locations are all still being finalized, spokesperson Randy Barber said.

All students and staff will be required to wear cloth face coverings at school — a mandate that’s more strict than Gov. Jared Polis’ order, which excludes children 10 and younger.

The decision was based on guidance from Boulder County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Education, Assistant Superintendent Rob Price said. People who cannot wear masks for health or education reasons will be exempt.

“We understand children in early elementary ages will have a difficult time wearing masks all day, but nonetheless we will make efforts to encourage compliance and provide what we’ll call mask breaks throughout the day, probably outside if the weather allows, where we can maintain social distancing,” Price said.

Anderson said the district will have to be “incredibly careful” with how it enforces mask-wearing, acknowledging that district leaders don’t want to be heavy-handed. Boulder Valley is already examining how discipline policies disproportionately affect certain students, including students of color.

“If we introduced a plan that didn’t include masks, I don’t think we would reach that level of safety we need to bring our employees back,” Anderson said.

School administrators and teachers will have disciplinary options for students who don’t follow the mask rule, Barber said.

“We, however, will start with a caring and equitable approach, trying to understand the reason and educating everyone in the community about the importance of mask wearing when it comes to our goal of preventing the spread of the disease and our objective of keeping schools open,” Barber said in an email.

There will also be six feet of spacing between desks and teachers will have a clear plastic partition on their desks for working one-on-one with students.

Masks will be provided to anyone who needs one, Price said. Staff will also have access to optional face shields and safety glasses, though using those will not be required. The district has also adjusted its ventilation system to increase fresh airflow in classrooms and has installed new air filters.

“We will be strongly encouraging classroom teachers to be using the outdoors as much as possible when weather allows,” Price said.

Parents can opt-in to have their child ride the school bus, though district leaders are “encouraging families to consider alternative modes of transportation,” Price said.

Bus riders will be required to do health screenings before boarding the bus, to wear masks and to only sit two students to a seat. Details about school transportation are still being developed and will be rolled out in coming weeks, Price said.

There will still be recess and students will be able to eat breakfast and lunch at school, though with social distancing measures in place.

The district is still developing isolation and quarantine guidelines for if a student or teacher tests positive for COVID-19, Barber said, based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. That information will be released in the coming weeks.

The school district is finalizing an agreement that would enable teachers and staff to be tested for coronavirus every two weeks, with test results provided within two days.

But phase three could be replaced with more restricted, remote learning if there is a surge in coronavirus cases, if there’s community spread of the virus or if enough employees are exempt from returning to in-person work because they are at risk or have family members who are at risk.

There are currently 90 teachers who have been approved to be exempt from in-person teaching, Anderson said, and another 100 teachers have applied for exemption. Boulder Valley has approximately 1,900 teachers.

“We don’t want folks that are high risk coming back to work,” Anderson said. “I will say from an operational standpoint, if we get to a certain number of employees exempting, if they qualify and they’re high risk or in a high-risk age group … that is going to really make it difficult for us to come back in phase three.”

The tipping point for not having enough teachers depends on how many students sign up for in-person learning this year, Anderson said, and how many opt for completely online learning through Boulder Universal.

“If we’re getting close to the point where we feel there are so many teachers in that (exempt) category that we’re unable to deliver on phase three, we will let the board know and the public know,” Anderson said.

Public health officials support the decision to return to some in-person learning, said Jeff Zayach, executive director of Boulder County Public Health.

While Boulder County hasn’t seen a steady decline in cases, the county caseload is currently manageable, Zayach said. There’s enough testing and contact tracing capacity, though delays in getting test results are still a concern.

“We know that keeping schools closed comes at a massive individual and societal cost. We know that children, in some cases, have lost more than a year of growth based on the fact that we’ve had schools closed for as long as we have, and we know it’s really important for our children to keep schools open if we can do so in a way that reduces risk,” Zayach said.

Boulder County Public Health expects to have new models in the coming weeks that will help predict how many coronavirus outbreaks there will be in schools, Zayach said.

“We know it’s not going to be zero. We are planning for the fact that we’re going to have some outbreaks, but we are planning to minimize the effect of those outbreaks as well as try to predict what we think will happen in those outbreaks,” he said.