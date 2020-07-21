High of 86 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder should see highs in the 80s today with a chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 and an overnight low of 59, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 64, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 92 and an overnight low of 64, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 63, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

