KGNU carrying on flame of COVID-canceled…

Entertainment
Music

KGNU carrying on flame of COVID-canceled RockyGrass with legendary performances, livestreams

The 48th annual festival was slated for this weekend

Jeff Scroggins & Colorado perform at the 46th annual RockyGrass festival at Planet Bluegrass in 2018.
By | fantzc@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Joining nearly every other music festival of 2020,  the internationally renowned RockyGrass is canceled.

What would have been the 48th annual event at Planet Bluegrass in Lyons was slated for this weekend. But Boulder’s community radio station KGNU is helping the traditional bluegrass festival live on through its airwaves Friday through Sunday. RockyGrass Radio: Pickin’ Through the Years will feature some of the festival’s renowned performances as well as a special live-streaming event. KGNU has broadcasted live from RockyGrass since 2008. Tune in to KGNU at 88.5 FM or 1390 AM from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, or listen online from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Users can visit afterfm.com/rockygrass to join the bluegrass party.

The festival, along with it camping slots, typically sells out. Camping was always a big draw for music lovers who had an option to pitch a tent on the scenic grounds of the nearly 20-acre outdoor venue. The family-friendly event, typically held at the end of July, sits along the St. Vrain River and brings in live tunes of legendary pickers. From local icons like Hot Rize, Charles Sawtelle, Yonder Mountain String Band, Mollie O’Brien and David Grisman to nationally famed bands like Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Jeff Austin, Sarah Jarosz, Old Crow Medicine Show and Alison Krauss, RockyGrass’ history of hosting star pickers dates back to 1973.

Planet Bluegrass’ website reads:

“Greetings Festivarians! The time has come to say it out loud — the fields of Planet Bluegrass will lie fallow for the 2020 Festival Season. Obvious and unbelievable. Oh, how we will miss you. Oh, how we’ll miss ourselves when we’re with you!”

Natalia Padilla, left, plays with Sara Cole and Dylan McCarthy as part of The Lyons Bluegrass Collective, at the 46th annual RockyGrass Festival at Planet Bluegrass on July 29, 2018.

If you go

What: RockyGrass Radio: Pickin’ Through the Years

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Stream at afterfm.com/rockygrass

Cost: Free, but listeners can virtually tip or become a member at give.kgnu.org/tip-jar

Info: kgnu.org

Christy Fantz | Central Features Editor

Christy Fantz has been covering Boulder's features beat for 15 years. As a longtime columnist for the Colorado Daily and current features editor for Boulder County newspapers, Fantz enjoys temporarily rendering readers' jaws agape with a little love tase now and again. It keeps us young.
