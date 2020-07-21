GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

Lafayette Collective, Miners Museum to showcase work from quarantine

Jenny, right, and Agatha, left. Lafayette residents in self isolation. (Photo Courtesy of Kate Fisher/Timestamp Studios)
The Lafayette Collective and Miner’s Museum have teamed up to showcase a new exhibit named Creating During COVID.

The two facilities will showcase work featured by local artists created during the time between March 13 and June 15 when people were quarantining at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The exhibit will also showcase Timestamp Lafayette by local photographer Kathryn Fisher, who has been photographing families on their front porch during the pandemic.

“It’s an interesting concept and it’s a great collaboration,” said Arts and Cultural Resources Program Manager Rachel Hanson. “Krista Barry with the Miners Museum kind of came up with this idea simultaneous to us coming up with a similar idea to capture or represent the work that people were doing while they were quarantined or in lockdown and staying at home.”

Hanson said there is work by professionals and amateurs in a range of media including photos, sculptures, paintings, drawings and 3D work.

“It’s not focused necessarily on COVID or illness or quarantine, it’s a wide range of creative projects,” Hanson said.

The exhibit at the Collective will be open through Aug. 10 and the exhibit at the Miners Museum will be on display through Nov. 30. For more information, visit bit.ly/39fwQ9j.

Kristina Pritchett

