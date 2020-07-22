GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont police release sketch of at-large suspect in home invasions, attempted sex assault

Longmont Police on Tuesday released a sketch of the suspect in a June home invasion and attempted sexual assault.

Longmont police are still searching for the suspect in two incidents of home invasion and attempted sexual assault on a child at the same address, and released a sketch on Tuesday.

The first incident was May 14 and the second incident was at 3:45 a.m. on June 28, according to a previous news release from police. Both were reported at the same residence in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street

Witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic man in his 20s flee the scene on foot. He was described as 5-feet 6-inches to 5-feet 8-inches tall with a heavy build and short black hair.

A surveillance photo of the suspect was obtained from the May incident, though the man is wearing a mask in the photo.

Surveillance photo of a suspect in two home invasions in the 1600 block of Kimbark Street in Longmont (Longmont Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Nick Aiello at 303-651-8956.

Brooklyn Dance

