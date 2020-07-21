GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont to close one-block stretch of South…

NewsBoulder Area news

Longmont to close one-block stretch of South Coffman Street on Wednesday

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call

Starting Wednesday, Longmont will close a one-block stretch of South Coffman Street from Pike Road to Utah Way for about three weeks, the city announced in a Monday news release.

The closing, expected to last through Aug. 12, is needed to ensure the safety of crews reconstructing Coffman as part of a larger Pike Road Improvements Project, officials said.

Local traffic and residents living on South Coffman between Pike Road and Utah Way will be granted access at all times from Quebec Avenue or Missouri Avenue north of Pike Road.

Left and right turns from Pike onto South Coffman Street will be prohibited. Emergency services and city waste services collection trucks will be granted access to this section of South Coffman from the north.

Longmont encouraged motorists to avoid using Pike Road and South Coffman Street as a commuter route until this phase of construction is complete. People with questions or concerns about the project can call the project hotline at 720-526-2044 or email PikeImprovements@gmail.com.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. You Don’t Have To Live With Pain

    Gary B. Clark MD believes that you don’t have to live with pain. Not when Boulder Prolotherapy is here to...
  2. Women’s Health Specialists At Alpine Therapy

    The women’s health specialists at Alpine Physical Therapy have received specialized training in the treatment and education of women’s health...
  3. Licensed and Insured Moving Company

    If you have a move planned in northern Colorado, Skyline Moving can help. They take pride in every single job—whether...
  4. Secure Your Business Property

    Secure your business property with a new, quality fence from Black Eagle Fence, built to the highest industry standards. Security...
  5. Quality Outdoor Furniture That Lasts

    Enjoy outdoor living to the fullest with quality outdoor furniture from Canon Classic Furniture. Comfortable, cushioned lounge chairs, loveseats, bar...