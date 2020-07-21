Louisville cyclist hit and killed in crash on South Boulder Road

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a Louisville man was hit and killed while biking on South Boulder Road earlier this month.

Perry Nelson, 57, of Louisville, was biking west on South Boulder Road at 11 a.m. July 11, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

A 67-year-old man from Boulder was driving a BMW SUV east on South Boulder Road when he made a left turn at 76th Street, striking Nelson in the intersection.

Nelson was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital, but was declared dead upon arrival. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Speed and alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

According to Lewis, initial reports indicate the area was closed to cyclists at the time of the crash. The Boulder County website indicates construction in the area requires cyclists to merge with traffic, but it does not mention a complete closure to cyclists.

Lewis said he did not know from the reports whether there was a complete closure to cyclists on the day of the crash or if Nelson was in the bicycle lane and not in the vehicle lane.

The case remains under investigation, and the state patrol will consult with the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, but Lewis said at this time no charges have been filed.

Because no charges have been filed, the Daily Camera is not naming the driver of the SUV at this time.