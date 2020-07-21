GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Broomfield High School 2020 Graduation Ceremony

  • Arlene Toledo, left, Zachary Smerdell, and Jared Smerdell, wave to the faculty members present. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • One of the Broomfield graduation families on Tuesday morning. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Tanner Stones, hugs his mother, Cosey, after his speech. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Social distancing for the Broomfield graduates and their families. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Elyse Becker, left has a unique look for the ceremony. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Social distancing for the Broomfield graduates and their families. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Sabrina Atencio walks up to the stage. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Zachary Smerdell was the first class speaker at the ceremony. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Skyler Dutcher walks up to the stage. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Graduate, Riley Frederick, and her mother, Kathleen arrive for the ceremony. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Broomfield Principal, Ginger Ramsey, listens to the class speakers. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Brooke Atencio gets a photo with the sebior class. The Broomfield High School Commencement was held at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 21, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
