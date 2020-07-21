GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Semi catches fire after Broomfield crash

Semi catches fire after Broomfield crash

The Broomfield Police Department at 7 Descombes Drive in Broomfield, Colorado on March 7, 2016.
By | jrios@prairiemountainmedia.com | Broomfield Enterprise
A semi truck caught on fire after colliding with a pole, according to tweets from Broomfield Police Department, at 144th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The department reported the incident around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Both lanes of 144th are closed from Sheridan Boulevard to Aspen Street. Power lines were on fire and service may be interrupted in the area, according to the department.

North Metro Fire Rescue District fire fighters were on scene to put out the flames, according to a police tweet, and utility crews were out addressing outages. The driver of the semi is out of the vehicle and is “OK,” according to police.

The fire was put out in about 20 minutes, according to the police.

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
