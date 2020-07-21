Two Dacono City Council seats up for election in November

Petition forms for Dacono residents running for either of the City Council seats up for election in November will be available starting Aug. 4, according to City Clerk Valerie Taylor.

Dacono’s regular City Council election, being coordinated with the Weld County Clerk and Recorder’s Office along with other items and contests on the Nov. 3 election ballot, will be for two seats for three-year terms ending November 2023.

The current terms of Council members Debbie Nasta and Kathryn Wittman expire this coming November.

Nasta, Dacono’s mayor pro tem, is completing her second three-year Dacono City Council term after having been elected to her seat in November 2014 and winning re-election in November 2017. Wittman, appointed in August 2016 by the Dacono council to fill a vacant council seat and to serve out the rest of the unexpired term in that seat, won election to a full three-year term in November 2017.

Taylor said in an email that neither Nasta nor Wittman is term limited. Both could seek re-election this year.

Taylor said a candidate must submit 25 valid, registered Dacono voters’ signatures on that candidate’s petitions. She asked that candidates interested in running for the seats contact her at vtaylor@cityofdacono.com or call 303-833-2317, extension 123, to make arrangements to pick up petition forms.

The deadline for completing and submitting petitions is 5 p.m. Aug. 24. Completed petitions can be returned and placed in the drop box just to the south of the front doors of City Hall, 512 Cherry St.