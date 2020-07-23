Boulder Valley details fall plan

Boulder Valley School District provided more details about its return-to-school plans in a letter to parents on Wednesday, including how schools will transition between levels of in-person and online learning and at-home health checks for students.

Superintendent Rob Anderson announced a mix of in-person and online learning at a Board of Education meeting Tuesday, with all students in kindergarten through 12th grade attending school in person two days a week and online two days a week.

School will start on Aug. 26. Board of Education members members approved the delayed start on Wednesday so that teachers and staff have more time for preparation and planning.

Boulder Valley designed a five-phase model for student learning during the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from fully in person to fully online, based on the severity of the pandemic. If local conditions improve and it’s possible to add more in-person learning, the school district will give families and staff at least two weeks of notice, Anderson wrote.

But if conditions worsen or if outbreaks happen, schools will move to a more restrictive phase with more or all online learning immediately. That will be communicated to families and staff through the district’s emergency communication system.

“If someone exhibits symptoms or tests positive, we will have a plan in place to work with the public health department to investigate, identify and notify those impacted through effective contact tracing,” Anderson wrote. “Anyone who is quarantined will have the opportunity to continue learning.”

It’s likely that throughout the school year, in-person student groups and schools will move into all online learning for two weeks or longer because of coronavirus outbreaks, Anderson wrote.

With the school district’s current phase three plan, students and staff will be asked to conduct home health screenings by taking their temperature and checking for symptoms of coronavirus before going to school.

“Staff or students exhibiting COVID symptoms or who have been in contact with a person exhibiting symptoms will be excluded from the building,” Anderson wrote.

And while students will not have contact with teachers on Mondays — school buildings will be closed for teacher planning and cleaning — students will still have independent assignments.

“While previous communications mentioned the possibility of using Wednesday as a deep cleaning day, we will instead be doing increased cleaning during the day and disinfecting every night, thus removing the need for a day off in between two groups of students,” Anderson wrote.

Boulder Valley is answering questions about its return to school plan, at 5 p.m. Thursday at bvsd.org/bv22 or on Comcast channel 22. Questions can be submitted at letstalk.bvsd.org.