Boulder’s On Broadway offers outdoor haircuts to ease coronavirus concerns

Boulder’s On Broadway Salon and Spa is offering outdoor haircuts and color services in its courtyard surrounded by flowers and looking out at foothills, providing those who are hesitant about being indoors due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 access to these services.

After being closed for seven weeks during Colorado’s stay-at-home order, David Martinez, founder of On Broadway, wanted to expand services to accommodate those who may be uncomfortable or unable to visit the salon in a traditional indoor setting.

“The safety of our clients and community is our number one priority,” Martinez said.

Martinez founded On Broadway 43 years ago after graduating from hair school on the corner of Pearl Street and Broadway, but has been running the salon from its current location on Fourth Street and Arapahoe Avenue since 1994.

The salon has had a broad range of clients requesting outdoor services since May, and for a number of reasons.

“It’s often with the older folks, and not even just older folks, they may have had some pre-existing conditions that make them a little bit more nervous to come out into the world,” Martinez said. “So, this is just one step closer to safety for them.”

Customer Summer Signer described the experience as “serene,” and felt extremely comfortable during her appointment last week.

“They’re excellent about following the rules anyway, with masks and limiting the number of people,” Signer said. “But for me, (a haircut) wasn’t necessary at the time, so if indoor was the only area offered, I still probably wouldn’t have gotten it done.

“So, that was definitely the determining factor.”

Both of Signer’s young daughters have also received outdoor haircuts at On Broadway since the pandemic, which she said was “simply because they were outside.”

Customer Colleen Bunbury has been to the salon multiple times in the last few months, and said she feels safe both inside and outside but enjoys the unique experience of being outdoors.

“It’s nice to be outside, now that we have to think about it,” Bunbury said. “But, it’s just a special bonus to be in a beautiful area where he has a salon and be able to enjoy outside and be safe away from other people. It’s a wonderful asset.”

Indoor services are still being offered to clients, as the salon is taking all of the necessary precautions, which includes distancing people well beyond six feet, sanitizing constantly, and everyone wearing a mask.

“Our clients are really like part of our family so we want to be very careful for them,” Martinez said. “We feel really grateful to be back in business.”