CU Boulder creating master’s degree in outdoor recreation economy that will be nation’s first fully online program

A unique new master’s degree program focused on the growing world surrounding outdoor recreation is being created at the University of Colorado Boulder. The Master of Science in Outdoor Recreation Economy Program will be the first fully online program in the nation and is on track to enroll students in fall 2021, according to associate professor and Director of CU Boulder’s Masters of the Environment Program Joel Hartter.

“Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned veteran, you’ll have an opportunity,” said Hartter. “The idea here is that we wanted to create a degree that is flexible and meets a variety of different students.”

The masters program focuses on educating students from various backgrounds in a way that will allow them to work in an economy that is ever-changing. The program was designed so that working professionals can enroll, even if they are unable to attend the in-person classes for a typical masters education, according to Hartter.

“We’re going to need professionals (who) have these types of skills (who) are thinking holistically, thinking about challenging the norm and about making real strides,” said Hartter. “The program that we’re introducing captures that intersection between public lands, policy, resilient communities and outdoor industry.”

Students will learn to look beyond the business perspective and into how outdoor recreation works from a holistic standpoint. They will learn firsthand how to build communities that are more diverse and create sustainable policies. Classes touch on environmental policy and look at how sustainability can make public lands more resilient.

Over the last 2 2/1 years Hartter and the university have been working with dozens of nonprofit organizations, federal agencies and businesses to craft the online masters program. They have assessed issues in the current outdoor recreation economy, and the masters program will teach students how to face them. This is because Colorado has become an epicenter for outdoor recreation, with retailers like VF Corporation moving its headquarters to Denver, according to Hartter. CU can join in on this growth by offering the MORE program.

“The industry was growing by 2.2% before COVID,” said Hartter. ”It was growing faster than the U.S. economy.”

Outdoor recreation however, like most industries, has taken a hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Having an online degree opportunity will provide a safe route for students to take as the economy reopens and grows in coming years.

“The MORE program will offer opportunities for industry to attract, reward and retain top talent here in Colorado, as communities reemerge from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and look to diversify their economies,” CU media relations science writer Kelsey Simpkins said in a news release. “Its online curriculum delivery mode also allows students to take classes at will and in any location, providing safe and effective education.”

The program offers stackable certificates and a project course that can be completed together or individually in a three-year period. Each certificate is budgeted to take 10 credit hours, with each credit hour costing $725, according to Hartter. Three certificates are required to complete the masters program, but six will be offered.

The project course will offer students a way to learn in real time virtually. Students will collaborate with one another while learning about topics such as what communities are facing in the outdoor recreation industry.

“The project course will offer live instruction and instruction facilitation, discussion and dynamic group work in the virtual classroom, while offering opportunities for experiential learning and practice,” said Hartter.

The certificates are Introduction to the Outdoor Recreation Economy, Public Lands and Natural Resources Policy, Outdoor Recreation Economy, Sustainability and the Outdoor Recreation Industry, Inclusivity and Leadership in the Outdoor Industry and Resiliency Management.

Hartter said he hopes this will work in parallel to the already-existing Masters of the Environment Program, but also offers students the ability to focus their learning outside of environmental recreation business. He acknowledged the program focuses its curriculum in environmental management and sustainability.

“The industry is much bigger than just business,” said Hartter. I want to stress that we’re really interested in working with communities that are looking to diversify their economies or transition their economies and leverage their assets so that they can take advantage of the outdoor recreation opportunities and possibilities that they do have.”

Students who earn the degree can go on to various jobs in fields like open space planning, city development, brand management or governmental affairs. The program is set so those who are already in the field or want a career change can easily earn the degree and excel in the workforce, according to Hartter.

The program was approved by the CU Board of Regents on June 18, and will go to the Colorado Board of Education in coming weeks. If approved, it will be on track to be implemented in 2021.