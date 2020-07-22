GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Hessie Trailhead shuttle to delay service on Saturday due to Nederland graduation

The Hessie Trailhead shuttle will be start service at 11 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on Saturday due to the Nederland High School graduation ceremony, according to a tweet by Boulder County.

The ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Nederland High School Football Field.

The free shuttle picks up visitors at Nederland High School at 597 County Road 130 and normally runs from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

In accordance with COVID-19 protocol, visitors are not allowed to use the shuttle if they are feeling unwell. All passengers are required to wear masks if they are at least 12 years old.

The shuttle has a limited capacity of six passengers or two families. Passengers can only sit in designated areas.  Bikes are not allowed on the shuttle but leashed dogs are.

Parking is available at Nederland High School for day use only. For more information, visit www.HessieTrailhead.com.

