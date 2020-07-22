Lafayette’s annual Peach Festival, Brew Fest canceled

The Lafayette Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the 21st annual Lafayette Peach Festival and the 7th annual Brew Festival have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual peach festival, which was previously scheduled for Aug. 15, typically brings in thousands of people to Old Town Lafayette to buy and eat all things peach. The Lafayette Brew Festival was previously scheduled for Sept. 12 at Festival Plaza. The brew fest doesn’t charge people an entrance fee, but allows attendees to experience beer tasting at a lower cost.

As for the peach festival, in 2019 more than 20,000 people attended the event to receive boxes and bags full of Palisade peaches. And although this year’s is canceled, peach lovers can participate in a mini peach festival on Sept. 19.

There will be peach pies with butter crumb topping and peach cobbler pies with a butter crumb topping available for pre-order, as well as Morton’s Orchard’s palisade peaches on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are so disappointed that the Peach Festival will not go on this year as planned,” said Pat Vero,Lafayette Chamber Director of Events and Marketing, in an email. “But, we are happy to still be able to bring peach pies, peach cobblers and Palisade peaches to our community.”

To maintain social distancing, customers will be asked to remain in their vehicles and orders will be brought to the parking lot behind Flatirons Community Church on Waneka Parkway.

There is also a Peach Festival Virtual Craft Fair where people can browse local artists’, potters, crafters and antiques from vendors that would have been on-site at the festival.

To shop the craft fair, visit bit.ly/30C56aS. Pre-ordering will run from Aug. 1 to Sept. 4 at lafayettecolorado.com/.