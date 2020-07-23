Broncos reach contract agreements with six draft picks Wednesday, still waiting to lock down top two selections

Seven of the Broncos’ 10 draft picks are in the fold after the team agreed to terms Wednesday with defensive end McTelvin Agim, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, inside linebacker Justin Strnad, guard Netane Muti, receiver Tyrie Cleveland and outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka.

They join cornerback Michael Ojemudia as Broncos draft picks who have reached contract agreements.

Only receivers Jerry Jeudy (first round) and KJ Hamler (second) and center Lloyd Cushenberry (third) haven’t worked out their contracts.

Broncos rookies will report to the team facility later this week for the first round of COVID-19 testing.

A third-round pick (No. 95 overall), Agim’s deal is projected to be worth $4,533,988 over four years with $857,270 as a signing bonus and a 2020 cap number of $824,317, according to Spotrac. Agim had 148 tackles and 14 1/2 sacks in 49 games (40 starts) for Arkansas.

When the Broncos enter camp, Agim will vie for playing time behind starters Jurrell Casey and Shelby Harris.

A fourth-round pick (No. 118), Okwuegbunam’s contract is slotted at $4,044,042 ($749,042 signing bonus) and a 2020 cap hit of $797,260.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 258 pounds, Okwuegbunam played 33 games for Missouri (24 starts), catching 98 passes for 1,187 yards and 23 touchdowns. Okwuegbunam played with current Broncos quarterback Drew Lock in 2017-18, catching 17 touchdown passes.

Okwuegbunam could end up being the Broncos’ No. 3 tight end behind Noah Fant and Nick Vannett (Andrew Beck is a hybrid fullback-tight end).

Strnad, 23, was selected in the fifth round (No. 178 overall) by the Broncos. His four-year contract is expected to be worth $3,352,773 ($237,772 signing bonus) and a 2020 cap number of $669,443.

Strnad will work at inside linebacker for the Broncos and compete for a backup spot against Joe Jones and Josh Watson. In 47 games (20 starts) at Wake Forest, Strnad (6-2/235) had 244 tackles, eight sacks and four interceptions.

Muti, 21, was a sixth-round pick (No. 181 overall) and the Broncos’ only offensive line draft addition.

Muti played only 19 games (17 starts) for Fresno State, his career plagued by season-ending injuries in 2018-19. He started all 14 games as a redshirt freshman in ’16.

If healthy, Muti projects as a backup interior lineman for the Broncos.

Cleveland was the Broncos’ first seventh-round pick (No. 252 overall) out of Florida. His contract is expected to be worth $3,370,490 ($75,490 signing bonus) and a 2020 cap number of $628,879.

Cleveland, 22, played 46 games (26 starts) for the Gators, catching 79 passes for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns. The lack of a preseason could impact Cleveland, who needed those games to show he can play special teams.

The Broncos’ final selection (seventh round/No. 254 overall), Tuszka’s contract is expected to be worth $3,370,490 with a $75,490 signing bonus and a cap number of $628,872.

The 24-year-old will move from defensive end at North Dakota State to outside linebacker for the Broncos. He will compete with Malik Reed and Justin Hollins for a roster spot behind Bradley Chubb, Von Miller and Jeremiah Attaochu.

Tuszka (6-5/246) totaled 133 tackles and 29 1/2 sacks for NDSU.