Photos: 2020 Centaurus High School Graduation

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: 2020 Centaurus High School Graduation

  • Graduate, Ahnna Rom, is embarrassed with the behavior of her mother Natalia Rom, and friend, Mary Meis, during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • Patrita Salazar, left, points out her daughter, Masani’s, message on her cap during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • Sam Ramsey was the “Heart of a Warrior” winner during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • Cassidy Cheesman was one of the presenters during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • Dori Deterding created an Alice in Wonderland art piece for her cap during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • BOULDER, CO – JULY 21, 2020: Patrita Salazar, left, hugs her daughter, Masani, after the graduated was presented on stage during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Graduate, Ahnna Rom kisses her mother, Natalia Rom, after she is presented on stage during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • Eve Bodeux takes a photo of her son, Luka, during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • Ahnna Rom is photographed for prosperity during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

  • Nathan Thompson arrives with a graduate bear on his cap during the Centaurus High School graduation at Recht Field at Boulder High School on July 22, 2020.

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
