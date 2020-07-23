Boulder County won’t put proposed fracking ban on this year’s ballot

Boulder County commissioners will not put a measure proposing a tax hike and an oil-and-gas development ban on November’s election ballot, they announced Thursday.

“While we truly appreciate the tremendous thought, effort, and support behind these proposals —and we agree that all avenues should continue to be explored to protect the health and safety of our residents and the environment — for a variety of reasons, we decline to put such a measure on this year’s ballot,” Commissioners Deb Gardner, Elise Jones and Matt Jones said in a news release.

Principal among those reasons, the commissioners indicated, are current legal uncertainties about whether the county can ask voters for a tax, the oil and gas development ban, and whether local governments can enact such bans.

Those questions may be resolved by the eventual outcome of a pending lawsuit that’s seeking to reinstate a fracking ban Longmont voters approved in 2012 and the Colorado Supreme Court blocked in 2016, and a new state oil and gas regulations law enacted by the Legislature last year, the commissioners said.

A coalition of groups, led by the environmental activist organization 350 Colorado and its 350 Boulder County team, has been collecting supporters’ signatures for its proposal to urge commissioners to ask voters to approve a ban on oil and gas development in the county.

Micah Parkin, 350 Colorado’s executive director, said mid-afternoon Thursday that “it’s pretty disappointing” the commissioners reached and announced their decision before the coalition turned in its ballot-issue request letter, its draft ballot proposal, and the signatures.

“We haven’t even submitted our request letter yet,” Parkin said. “They should have waited until they saw all the signers.”

Parkin said she still intended to send the coalition’s materials to the county later Thursday, “so that it’s at least part of the record.”

The coalition’s latest version of its proposed ballot question would have had Boulder County seek authorization for collecting a new 0.05% countywide sales and use tax to fund expenses related to the oil and gas development ban the county would also have had to impose if voters approved that ballot question.

County staff has estimated a 0.05% sales and use tax could generate about $3 million in revenue for Boulder County in 2021,, according to county spokeswoman Barb Halpin.

On Thursday morning, 350 Colorado announced in a news release that it and its allied organizations would be submitting a formal letter requesting the Boulder County commissioners refer a fracking ban to the ballot for the November 2020 election.

“The petition includes a wide array of support from over 50 businesses and nonprofit organizations that represent 130,000 Boulder County residents calling for a ban on fracking in Boulder County,” 350 Colorado said in a news release.

It said the letter “was signed by numerous organizations, businesses and local elected officials, including the Longmont City Council, which voted to support the effort at their meeting earlier this week.”

The commissioners said in their Thursday afternoon joint statement that they “are aware of the Colorado 350 petition which is being directed to us and we’ve received numerous requests to consider putting a measure on the 2020 November ballot creating a new sales tax and directing the revenues to: fund a ban on all oil and gas development in the county, acquire additional mineral rights in the county’s name, and support a transition away from fossil fuel use.”

Commissioners said that while they’re able under state law to ask voters’ approval of tax proposals for certain kinds of services, programs and projects, there are yet-to-be-resolved legal questions about whether state law would allow a countywide oil and gas development prohibition combined with a tax specifically designed to fund such a ban.

“While counties do have legal authority to put sales tax measures on the ballot, those taxes are to fund work that the county is otherwise legally authorized to do. For example, county residents have approved sales tax measures to purchase open space, improve our infrastructure, and provide mental and physical health services,” the commissioners said.

Commissioners noted that there is a pending Boulder County District Court case that’s challenging the Colorado Supreme Court’s 2016 decision that Longmont could not ban fracking after Longmont voters enacted such a prohibition in 2012.

The lawsuit, filed in January by Our Health, Our Future, Our Longnmont and Food & Water Watch, argues that local oil and gas fracking bans no longer conflict with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Act in the wake of provisions in Senate Bill 181, which the Legislature passed and the governor signed last year.

The two plaintiffs in that lawsuit are seeking a district court declaration that local oil and gas fracking bans, such as the one Longmont voters approved eight years ago, no longer conflict with the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Act in the wake of a new state law enacted last year.

Longmont and the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission are the defendants in the lawsuit.

The commissioners said, “We believe it is in Boulder County’s best interests to wait for the outcome of that case before considering our own ban, however, it might get enacted.

“Until the courts decide the legal issues, we are working extremely hard on amendments to our local oil and gas regulations and on the new rules underway at the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Boulder County is dedicated to the most protective standards possible for county residents and for all Coloradans. We are continuing our work on these and other fronts,” they said.

The commissioners noted that to support the county staff’s work on upgrading Boulder County oil and gas development regulations, they voted on July 14 to extend — throughDec. 31 — the county’s moratorium on accepting new oil and gas permit applications.

“By that time, we will have amended our local regulations to be as protective as possible,” the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will have its own new rules in place under SB 181’s charge for that state regulatory panel to protect public health, safety and the environment, Boulder County commissioners said.

Also by the end of this year, “we may have at least a preliminary answer from the courts” about the legality of oil and gas development bans, the county commissioners said.

“Regardless of what comes after that, we will have built significant new protections at the local and the state level,” the commissioners said.