Boulder police looking for suspect in Thursday evening assault at Circle K

Boulder police are looking for the suspect in an assault they said rendered the victim unconscious Thursday evening.

The incident occurred 5:21 p.m. at the Circle K at 1480 Canyon Blvd., according to a news release from police. Initial reports stated that the victim was unconscious and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man last seen wearing a red shirt and tan shorts. Police also released an image of the suspect that was captured by surveillance cameras at the gas station.

He was last seen on foot, possibly going south on 14th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder police communications at 303-441-3333.