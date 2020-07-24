Commuting Solutions to hold town hall about Colo. 119

Commuting Solutions is inviting residents to participate in a July 30 virtual town hall discussion of possible improvements for bus rapid transit and and cyclists’ access to the Colo. 119 Diagonal Highway between Boulder and Longmont.

Commuting Solutions said in an email advisory that it is embarking on that “First and Final Mile Study” to improve access to transit and a proposed regional bikeway.

“There is a high amount of existing and future demand for travel along the SH 119 corridor and this study will address first and final mile recommendations along the corridor in the following five categories: Bicycle and Pedestrian Connections, Wayfinding, Transportation Demand Management, Shared Parking, and Microtransit,” Commuting Solutions said in its announcement of the town hall.

One objective of the study is to close “the First and Final Mile Gap,” which Commuting Solutions said “is a barrier that discourages potential riders from using transit because a station cannot be easily accessed from home, work, or other destinations. This can include trip distances, street network and design, or a lack of available transportation options.”

The Zoom meeting town hall is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. July 30. People can register to participate at tinyurl.com/yxhvxfrm.