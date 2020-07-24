Dougherty Museum’s Yesteryear Farm Show canceled for first time in 35 years due to coronavirus

The Dougherty Museum’s annual Yesteryear Farm Show is canceled this year, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which showcases working and vintage exhibits of antique farm equipment, was scheduled Aug. 28 through Aug. 30. This is the first time the show has been canceled, organizer Dave Brown said. It would have been the 35th anniversary.

“We regret having to do so, but in the interest of public health we felt this was our best option,” Brown wrote in an email.

Brown said he and other organizers hope to see the show return in 2021.