High of 91 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s again today with a chance of afternoon showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 91 and an overnight low of 62, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 63, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 64, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 61, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Five-day forecast
Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here
National Weather Service
See what the National Weather service is predicting here
24-Hour satellite
Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here
Real-time conditions
See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

Camera Staff

