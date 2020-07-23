Man dies Thursday after falling into Gross Reservoir while fishing

A man died on Thursday after falling in Gross Reservoir while fishing.

The victim, estimated to be in his 50s, was fishing along the South Shore of the reservoir with a male friend when the friend heard a splash, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The man found the victim lying unresponsive in the water and began CPR until rescuers joined.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office. No foul play is suspected, the news release said.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Coal Creek Canyon Fire Protection District, Boulder Emergency Squad, North Colorado Med Evac and the Boulder County Coroner assisted in the incident.