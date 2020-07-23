GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Photos: 2020 Fairview High School Graduation

NewsBoulder Area news

Photos: 2020 Fairview High School Graduation

  • Michael Hall shares a laugh at a selfie with his daughter, Emma Hall, at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Michael Hall shares a laugh at a selfie with his daughter, Emma Hall, at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Bode Branstetter celebrates as he walks on stage at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Beatriz Sanchez, left, uses a fan to cool off Rithwik Mylavarapu before the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Olivia Davis with her new diploma at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Mike Alkaitis, right, photographs his wife, Susy, and Graduate son, Oz, in front of a Fairview sign at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Beatriz Sanchez wait on stage before the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Graduate, Olivia Davis, gets a selfie with her mother, Cindy, while dad, Joel, looks on at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Oz Alkaitis gets his photo taken in front of a Fairview banner at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Beatriz Sanchez is presented with other graduates during the first Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • Jasmine Jacobs fixes the cap of her son, Zion, at the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020.

  • BOULDER, CO – JULY 23, 2020: Olivia Davis gives this graduation a thumbs up during the Fairview High School Graduation on July 23, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

of

Buy images from this gallery

Expand
By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Apartments You Want To Live In

    Ute Creek Apartments are beautifully renovated with spectacular upgraded finishes including tiled entries, vinyl wood plank flooring, high-end counters, lighting...
  2. Number 1 Plumber In Loveland

    From broken water mains to an annoying dripping faucet, Jones Excavating & Plumbing can take care of it all. The...
  3. Get The Healing Without The High

    Get the healing without the high! Canna World Market takes the guesswork out of buying CBD. It’s easy to shop...
  4. Personal Shopping At Barbara & Company

    Personal shopping at Barbara & Company lets you rediscover your love for fashion. Your personal stylist gets to know you...
  5. We Believe In Better Food

    In these complicated times, wouldn’t you like a break from having to prepare meals every day? But without sacrificing great...