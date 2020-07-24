GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

News
Boulder Area news

A Precious Child begins its annual Fill A Backpack drive

Angel Cardoso, 4, waits for his mother while sporting his new backpack for his first day of kindergarten during a backpack and school supply giveaway at A Precious Child last year in Broomfield. (Photo by Jeremy Papasso/Staff Photographer)
A Precious Child will be collecting new backpacks and school supplies for children who are in the most need in the community, according to a release.

Backpacks filled with grade-appropriate school supplies are distributed to children through the organization’s resource center as well as agency partners, including schools, human services organizations, at-risk youth centers, homeless shelters and foster care organizations.

The 12th annual drive brings together dozens of corporate and community organizations to collect supplies for children in need. Community members can help by hosting a general supply drive, hosting a virtual supply drive, hosting a virtual fundraising page, donating funds or volunteering their time.

The need is greater this year because so many families have lost their income and have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release. A Precious Child has received requests for more than 23,000 backpacks.

For more information, email Programs@APreciousChild.org or visit www.apreciouschild.org/fill-a-backpack.

Camera Staff

