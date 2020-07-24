Afternoon storms and highs in the 80s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 80s with afternoon showers over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 87 and an overnight low of 64, with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 63, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 82 and an overnight low of 61, with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.