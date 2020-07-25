Ball to develop antenna prototype for Navy ships

Ball Aerospace, a division of can manufacturing giant Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL), will develop “a prototype of a new multi-band, low-observable satellite communications antenna to be installed on the U.S. Navy’s newest stealth ships, the DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class destroyers,” according to a Ball news release.

The project is part of the military’s Defense Innovation Unit Multi-Domain Tactical Communications program.

“We are pleased to partner with DIU and the U.S. Navy to explore ways to quickly and cost-effectively increase the capabilities of the DDG 1000,” Ball vice president of tactical solutions Jake Sauer said in a prepared statement. “Our multi-band, multi-beam phased array heritage and conformal antenna expertise directly supports the warfighter by addressing emerging threats and taking on new missions.”

