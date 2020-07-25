Berg Hill formally sets up California office

Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP has long had clients in California, but recently elected a new partner to lead the law firm’s operations in the region with a new office.

Camille Joy DeCamp was elected as a partner to the firm and the lead for its California operations. In an interview, DeCamp said Berg Hill already had several clients in the state seeking construction and employment law representation, and the firm began negotiations with her last fall to lead a new office.

DeCamp and newly-hired associate Azar Khazian both specialize in employment, construction and complex litigation law.

“There’s a significant client base here, which is what necessitates the presence here,” she said.

DeCamp said there is not a specific growth strategy for adding new clients or attorneys at that office, but the firm will add staff if there’s demand for it.

Berg Hill has offices in Boulder, Denver and Cheyenne.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC