Boulder County updates face covering order to align with state’s mandate; 41 cases reported Friday

As 41 additional coronavirus cases were recorded in Boulder County on Friday, the health department announced it is updating the county’s face covering order to align with the state’s order that went into effect July 16.

The update requires face masks for every person over 10 years of age at all times in all public indoor spaces, and it continues to require face coverings outdoors when social distancing cannot be maintained.

There is no end date to the order, according to a health department news release.

“We’re making this update so it’s easier for all residents and visitors to our communities to understand and follow the masking requirement,” Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director, said in the news release.

“No matter where you are in Colorado, if you’re older than 10, you must wear a face covering at all times when inside public indoor spaces,” Zayach wrote in the news release. “Mask wearing is an important tool to help curb the acceleration of new cases, and it will allow us to make strides towards repairing our economy.”

The state order also requires businesses to ensure individuals wear face coverings while inside.

In situations where municipalities or school districts also have face covering orders in place, the most protective order takes precedence, the release said.

Of Friday’s 41 additional cases, Boulder County Public Health officials said part of the increase is due to a reporting delay of 20 test results.

This brings the total number of cases to 1,757, and the death toll remains at 74. There have been 183 hospitalizations to date and 657 have recovered. There are 127 disease investigations in progress.

Of the 41 new cases, 16 were reported in the 20-29 age range, and 11 were reported in the 10-19 age range. The 20- to 29-year-old age range now accounts for 570 of the county’s cases. The next highest number of cases falls within the 40- to 49-year-olds, which has 222.

Data updated Thursday shows that of the county’s cases, 655 have been reported in Boulder and 610 were reported in Longmont. There are 144 cases in Lafayette, 90 in Louisville, 26 in Superior, 23 in Erie, five in Lyons and 129 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 6 people experiencing homelessness.

County data depicts the rate of infection for Longmont residents is 635.5 per 100,000 people. In Boulder, the rate of infection is 615.3 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 497.4; in Louisville, the rate is 424.9; in Erie, the rate is 204.4; in Superior, the rate is 198.2 and in unincorporated Boulder Count the rate is 290.2 per 100,000.

Officials at Twisted Pine Brewing, 3201 Walnut St. Suite A, said Friday that they are temporarily closing their ale house after learning one employee tested positive for the virus.

“As painful as it is to re-close our business, the last thing we want to do is provide potential exposure to our staff and our customers,” Twisted Pine President Bob Baile said in an email to customers. “We are currently arranging for all our staff to obtain COVID-19 tests and we will remain closed until further notice.”

Baile said the ale house is being cleaned, and he hopes to reopen next week.

“It just shows that no matter how careful you are, you can’t be careful enough,” Baile said. “Being transparent is part of our plan to combat this pandemic and everyone’s health is our top priority.”