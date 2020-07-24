GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police arrest suspect in Circle K homicide

Brian Farrar arrested on suspicion of murder after attack victim dies overnight

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The victim of an attack at a Boulder gas station on Thursday died overnight, and Boulder police have arrested a suspect on suspicion of murder.

Brian Farrar, 21, was booked into the Boulder County Jail just after midnight this morning on suspicion of first-degree murder after deliberation and felony murder, according to online records.

He has not yet had a court date set, and a booking photo was not immediately available.

According to a release, police were called for an assault at the Circle K at 1480 Canyon Blvd. at 5:21 p.m. Thursday. Police found the victim unconscious, and the suspect had fled the scene.

The victim, who has not yet been publicly identified, was transported to a hospital but later died.

Police issued a photo of the suspect and with the public’s help were able to identify Farrar. Police interviewed him and then arrested him.

At this time police have not commented on a possible motive for the attack.

Online court records show Farrar has one prior conviction in Colorado for theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-4322. Anyone who wishes to submit information anonymously can call 1-800-222-TIPS or visit nococrimestoppers.com.

