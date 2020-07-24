GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado joins lawsuit against Trump for trying…

News

Colorado joins lawsuit against Trump for trying to leave some immigrants out of the Census count

Trump issued a memo calling for the change that would affect Electoral College votes




Colorado has joined more than two dozen other state and local governments in suing the Trump administration for trying to ban immigrants living in the country illegally from being counted in the U.S. Census.

States and local governments want as many people counted as possible because the census determines how many U.S. House of Representative seats each state has and determines Electoral College votes.

The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in the southern district of New York. The lawsuit argues the Constitution gives Congress final authority over the census, not the president, according to NPR.

“An accurate count of the Census, and proper apportionment pursuant to the Constitution, ensures Colorado will receive our share of critical federal funding for our schools, infrastructure, and other important projects,” said Gov. Jared Polis in a news release.

