Denver woman rescued from Royal Arch Trail after injuring ankle

A Denver woman was rescued Friday afternoon after injuring her ankle while descending the Royal Arch Trail in Chautauqua Park.

Rocky Mountain Rescue crew members carried the 32-year-old in a litter through Woods Quarry to the Mesa Trail, where she was transported by a Boulder Mountain Parks and Open Space ranger to the Chatauqua Park area, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. The woman then sought medical attention on her own.

The rescue took about two hours, the release said.