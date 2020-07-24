Mountain biker rescued from Button Rock Trail west of Lyons

A male mountain biker in his 60s was rescued Monday after getting separated from his riding partner near Button Rock Trail in Hall Ranch open space west of Lyons.

The two cyclists were biking on Button Rock Trail when they became separated for several hours, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. One of the men, also in his 60s, called 911 after he couldn’t find his friend. Boulder County Communications received the call at about 6:35 p.m.

Crews from the sheriff’s office, Boulder County Emergency Services, Big Elk Meadows Fire, Pinewood Springs Fire Department, American Medical Response, Rocky Mountain Rescue and Front Range Rescue Dogs all responded. The missing man was found about four hours later near the intersection of Forest Service Road 118.1 and County Road 47 near Big Elk Meadows by a citizen. The man had injuries that were not life-threatening from crashing his mountain bike. He was escorted to a waiting ambulance and taken to a hospital.