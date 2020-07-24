Out Boulder County to close Longmont office, due to economic toll of coronavirus

Out Boulder County will close its Longmont office next month, due to economic impacts stemming from the the coronavirus pandemic. But nonprofit leaders assured that the presence of the LGBTQ support and advocacy organization will remain in the Longmont community.

The announcement came this week in a letter on the nonprofit’s website. Out Boulder County’s Boulder office at 1443 Spruce Street will remain open. Mardi Moore, Out Boulder County’s executive director, said the nonprofit has been in downtown Longmont for about five years — roughly three years at its current office, 630 Main St. and two years at 463 Main St.

“It was a difficult decision because we loved having the larger presence in the city of Longmont,” Moore said. “Neither one of our offices is large enough to socially distance and have support groups. It seemed like the wise decision at this point and a good fiscal decision not to renew the lease on a space we don’t know when we will be able to use again.”

Like many nonprofits, Out Boulder County had to move some of its events and fundraisers online, including some Pride festivities and the annual Gayla. The nonprofit said this had an impact on the annual budget and that financial “projections will be a stretch this year,” according to the letter.

The lease for the Longmont office, at 630 Main St., ends Aug. 31. Moore said the nonprofit in January signed a five-year lease for its Boulder location. Since mid-March, the nonprofit shifted to have the majority of its staff work from home. The nonprofit tried to negotiate a lower rent for the Longmont office, due to the fact that the space won’t be used in the near future “but the landlord was unable to meet our needs,” the letter read. Saving money on rent will allow the nonprofit to put more money into its programs, the letter said.

Many people who heard the news were sad to hear the office was closing.

Tobi J. Cahill, of Longmont, collaborates with Out Boulder County through their work as president of PFLAG Boulder County, an ally group for families with LGBTQ family members. Cahill said they frequently dropped by the Out Boulder office in pre-pandemic times.

“East county is definitely a place where there is a need for the work that we do to support our LGBTQ families,” Cahill said. “Covid is really taking a toll on a lot of resources in that community. Driving down Main Street and not seeing the rainbow flag outside of the business will be a loss.”

Moore said Out Boulder County does hope to re-open a Longmont office again. She said several community partners have offered to help connect the nonprofit with office space that it can use in the future, when larger groups are able to safely gather.

Rev. Sarah Verasco, at United Church of Christ of Longmont, was among those who said the church, 1500 Ninth Ave., could be a potential space for Out Boulder County, should its nonprofit leaders decide it’s the right fit. UCC is an open and affirming congregation and welcomes “people of any age, gender, gender identity, gender expression, race, culture, ability, or sexual orientation,” the church’s website reads.

Verasco commended Out Boulder County leaders on making a tough decision.

“While it will be a loss for Longmont, the rationale for their decision made a lot of sense,” Verasco said. “It’s a wise choice for them. It means they’re operating with fiscal integrity and they couldn’t catch a break on rent, so it’s a decision that they had to make.”

To continue to show that the LGBTQ community is supported and loved, Moore said she is asking downtown business owners to hang pride flags outside their shops and restaurants. She encouraged residents to do the same outside their homes.

Moore emphasized that the people who make up the nonprofit live in the Longmont community, including three Out Boulder County staff members, four board members and numerous volunteers. The majority of staff will continue their work from home. The nonprofit’s support groups have shifted online, as well as a number of events, which can be found on Out Boulder County’s online calendar.

People interested in giving back to the nonprofit can visit Out Boulder County’s website at outboulder.org.